Juxtaposed: ‘First 100 Days’ goals of Marcos Jr., Duterte

By this time in 2016, then presumptive winner Rodrigo Duterte had already bared details of his administration’s agenda following the May elections.

By May 11 that year, two days after the national polls concluded, Duterte had already finalized his transition committee to work on his goals for the symbolic “first 100 days” of his incoming presidency.

He then proceeded to announce his administration’s eight-point economic agenda seeking to ease investors’ concerns and outline steps toward continued economic growth.

This plan included foreign investment, tax reform, rural development, and tourism and public-private partnerships.

Six years later, Duterte’s presumptive successor, however, has yet to announce his plans for his first 100 days as a presumptive president-elect.

When inquired about it in an interview with DZRH News on May 23, Ferdinand Marcos Jr’s spokesperson lawyer Vic Rodriguez set low expectations, stating that the presumptive president-elect and his incoming government.

“You cannot really do so much in 100 days. What our countrymen can expect ay meaningful appointments. Sabi rin ni BBM, he would rather be judged by his last 100 days than his first 100 days,” Rodriguez said.

Marcos also just named one key player on his economic team—economist Arsenio Balisacan, who also served as socioeconomic planning for late former president Benigno Aquino.

At a previous press conference, Rodriguez said that Marcos’ transition team cannot make one big announcement of names yet as they are still in search of possible nominees.

On Monday afternoon, Marcos said he asked former National Economic and Development Authority chief Arsenio Balisacan to come back to NEDA.

Reports said it was not clear if Balisacan accepted the offer.

Marcos also reportedly said “allow me a few more days” to announce his economic team.

How social media reacted

Several online users expressed alarm and dismay over Rodriguez’s remarks.

“Go gurl, give us absolutely nothing… ano’ng meaningful appointments,” one Twitter user said.

“Wow naman. Give us nothing,” another online user tweeted.

“Dude’s talking and acting like millions of Filipinos are not depending on his decision CRAZY,” another online user expressed.

Others countered Rodriguez’s view about the first 100 days.

They pointed out that a lot can already be done in more than three months.

“100 days is more than three months. A lot can be done in those days,” one Twitter user said.

“Yeah, you cannot really do much, but still you CAN REALLY DO MORE if you are proactive. It is on the foundation which will propel how anything can turn out. Why focus on the future if you have the present to deal with?” a Filipino said.

Some users also likened this situation to real-life work scenarios.

“Dear corporate people, Stop doing the first 100 days presentation of new hires/roles/promotions. Wala namang saysay pala ‘yan,” one Twitter user said.

“Eh diba kapag di ka nagperform well sa first three months mo sa trabaho, tanggal ka na? Can we apply it here as well? After all, being president is a job not just a title,” another user tweeted.

Based on reports, investors are also keen on Marcos’s picks for his Cabinet members, especially his economic team who will oversee the country’s pandemic recovery.

Marcos Cabinet so far

Below are the names of personalities who have accepted their new roles in the incoming administration:

Vic Rodriguez as executive secretary

Sara Duterte, presumptive vice president-elect as Department of Education Secretary

Benhur Abalos as Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary

Cavite Rep. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla as Department of Justice Secretary

Bienvenido Laguesma as Department of Labor and Employment Secretary

Meanwhile, below are names of people who were offered positions but have yet to accept them: