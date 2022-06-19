FULL TEXT: Inaugural speech of Vice President-elect Sara Duterte

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte on Sunday took oath as the 15th vice president of the Philippines.

[Delivered June 19, 2022 at San Pedro Square, Davao City]

Assalamualaikum.

To our foreign guests, sa aking mga kababayan — magandang hapon po sa inyong lahat, maayong hapon kaninyong tanan.

One of the most important lessons I have learned as I navigate life and the same thing that I believe we should ponder upon as one country united in our determination to overcome our difficulties and achieve our aspirations — is that we should commit to heart the priorities of God, country, and family.

My life is a testament to the power of a God, whom we know by many names. My younger self was consumed by a dream to become a doctor. I pursued a pathway that I thought could help me realize that dream, but I was directed toward another way. And now I am a lawyer.

When I committed myself to governance and public service, I was also determined to finish three consecutive terms as Mayor. That will not happen anymore. I am now the Vice President-Elect.

The voice of 32.2 million Filipinos was loud and clear — with the message to serve our motherland. And this message has been reiterated in my oath: to consecrate myself to the service of the nation.

There is a God. A God whose will transcends the desires of our hearts, one whose will directs us to the way that we might not have imagined — but a way that consecrates ourselves every day to help our fellowmen overcome the difficulties they face in their lives, to change lives, to save lives.

If we all take a moment to listen to the call to serve and decide to heed the call — in the same way that many are already devoting their lives as hardworking farmers and fisherfolk that ensure there is food on our tables, dedicated health workers who help the sick, brave soldiers who fight for our country, honest and fair entrepreneurs who support our economy, patient school teachers that guide our children — I believe the country will be heading toward a future of hope, security, strength, stability, and progress.

Country

Today, we celebrate the life and works of our national hero, Dr. Jose Rizal. May his memory light up the fire within us to become patriots. Rizal taught us that selflessness and sacrifice could change our country’s fate and shape our children’s future. The bravery of Rizal completes the fabric of our identity as Filipinos.

Magkasama sana tayong bumangon bawat araw kasabay ang nag-aalab na pangako sa ating mga puso na mahal natin at patuloy nating mamahalin ang Pilipinas hangga’t tayo ay nabubuhay.

Let us show our love for our country by taking care of our families and communities despite the unending challenges that come our way.

Family

Today is Father’s Day. This is a time for families to celebrate — but you are here with me. Daghang salamat sa inyong pagtambong ug pagkuyog kanako niining adlawa.

Happy Father’s day to all the fathers who make sure that another person is given the best of everything.

Today, our children are facing a very complex future, one that is rife with conflict and uncertainties. Some of these challenges include the winding cycle of poverty, the trauma of broken families, the life-long baggage because of irresponsible and bad parenting, the abandonment issues due to an absentee parent, the anguish of gender confusion and discrimination, the destruction brought about by drugs, the lure of easy money in criminality, cases of HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases, the failure to identify and speak up against different kinds of abuses, the life altering effects of teenage pregnancy, the detrimental effects of illiteracy, the emotional injury of bullying, unstable mental wellness, recruitment to support terrorism, misinformation in the internet — and the list could be endless.

A strong, loving, happy family sets down all the basic foundations essential in the development and growth of a child.

At home, parents have the duty to teach children the values of integrity, discipline, respect, and compassion for others.

And we should never forget that it is the duty of each Filipino family to emphasize that education begins at home. Atong isilsil sa ilang alimpatakan nga ang maayong pamatasan, ang edukasyon, ug pagpaningkamot maoy magdala kanila palayo sa kinabuhi nga puno og kalisod, padulong sa maayong kinabuhi nga ilang gihandom.

We should not as we could not afford to squander the future of our children.

The days ahead of us may be full of challenges that call for us to be more united as a nation.

But let me reiterate this — we can never go wrong if we are a people dedicated to honoring the will of God, to serving our country and our fellowmen, and protecting the integrity of our families and the future of our children.

Ako po si Inday Sara. A proud Dabawenya. A proud Mindanawon. Hindi ako ang pinakamagaling, o pinakamatalinong tao sa Pilipinas at sa mundo — ngunit walang makakatalo sa tibay ng puso ko bilang isang Filipino.

Mabuhay ang Pilipinas!

Daghang Salamat.