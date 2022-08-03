Provincial Science and Technology act lapses into law

A new law seeks to improve science and technology programs of the Department of Science and Technology in provinces.

Fortunato de la Peña, former DOST chief, announced that Republic Act 11914 or the Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) Act has lapsed into law this month.

The law was one of the other measures that lapsed into law after they were transmitted to Malacañang last June.

In a statement on August 2, de la Peña lauded the people behind the creation of this act.

“I would like to thank the National Leadership and the Lawmakers in the 18th Congress on the passage of the Provincial Science and Technology Office (PSTO) Act,” the former official said.

“This law gives importance to the role of our Science and Technology frontliners in making #ScienceForThePeople a reality and in making it an instrument for inclusive and sustainable development,” he added.

De la Peña further said: “Kudos to the team of DOST-Department of Legislative Liaison Office (DLLO), led by Director Lita S. Suerte-Felipe, for shepherding the passage of this bill.”

He also attached screenshots of the act on Facebook.

Under this measure, the Provincial Science and Technology Centers of the DOST shall be converted into Provincial Science and Technology Offices (PSTOs).

Each PSTO shall then be in charge of developing the S&T programs and projects needed by their respective provinces.

Its functions include the following:

Identify the needs and opportunities in S&T in the provinces

Implement DOST programs and projects related to technology promotion and transfer

Develop institutional links with provincial offices, local government units and other related organizations and bodies for the effective implementation of S&T programs

Perform other functions that would be determined by the DOST Secretary and regional director

The Marcos administration has yet to designate a new DOST secretary. Renato Solidum Jr. currently serves as DOST officer-in-charge.

De la Peña, meanwhile, also lauded the passages of all laws related to the development of S&T in the country under his term.

“I am truly proud and thankful that during my time serving at the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) as its head, we were able to push five important laws in support of Science, Technology and Innovation for Development,” he said.

The former DOST chief also expressed confidence that the new head of the agency will support the developments he had initiated.

“I am confident that under the new or current National Leadership, the support for this important factor to socioeconomic development will be sustained and expanded,” he said.

The five laws that were passed under De la Peña’s time are as follows: