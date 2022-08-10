Marcos rejects 300,000 T sugar importation, despite regulator’s approval

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has rejected a proposal to import an additional 300,000 tonnes of sugar, his press secretary said on Wednesday, despite an earlier announcement of approval by the industry regulator.

“(Marcos) is the chairman of the Sugar Regulatory Board and denied this in no uncertain terms,” his press secretary, Trixie Cruz-Angeles, said in a statement, after the regulator issued a notice of approval of the purchase plan.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Martin Petty)

