CBCP’s migrants office joins clemency call for Mary Jane Veloso

The Catholic hierarchy’s migrants office has thrown its support behind the Philippine government’s bid to gain clemency for Mary Jane Veloso, the Filipina on Indonesia’s death row over drug trafficking charges.

Bishop Ruperto Santos, vice chairman of the Episcopal Commission on Migrants and Itinerant People (ECMI), described the move as “very encouraging and inspiring.”

“This shows how much we care and are so concerned with MJ Veloso,” Santos said.

“We don’t forget her as we continue to exhaust all means and make everything possible to bring her freely safely home,” he said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) earlier sought executive clemency for Veloso, who has been incarcerated since 2010.

DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on Sunday on the sidelines of the state visit of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“We support the kind and good deeds of our government officials,” Santos added. “We are always constantly praying for MJ and continuously extending our help and assistance.”