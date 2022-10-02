Indonesia president orders soccer security probe after deadly riot

Arema FC supporters enter the field after the team they support lost to Persebaya after the league BRI Liga 1 football match at Kanjuruhan Stadium, Malang, East Java province, Indonesia, October 2, 2022, in this photo taken by Antara Foto. (Antara Foto/Ari Bowo Sucipto/via Reuters)

JAKARTA— Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered on Sunday authorities to thoroughly re-evaluate security at soccer matches after a riot and stampede at a stadium in East Java province killed at least 129 people.

He also told the country’s soccer association (PSSI) to stop Liga 1 matches until the investigation had been concluded, and called for this to be the “last soccer tragedy in the nation.”

