Indonesia president orders soccer security probe after deadly riot

Indonesian President Joko Widodo ordered on Sunday authorities to thoroughly re-evaluate security at soccer matches after a riot and stampede at a stadium in East Java province killed at least 129 people.

READ: Stampede, riot at Indonesia soccer match kill 129, police say

He also told the country’s soccer association (PSSI) to stop Liga 1 matches until the investigation had been concluded, and called for this to be the “last soccer tragedy in the nation.”

—Reporting by Stanley WidiantoEditing by Ed Davies

RELATED: