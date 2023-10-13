EDSA where?: Pinoys notice absence of People Power anniv in list of 2024 public holidays

The EDSA People Power Revolution anniversary is not included in the list of holidays for 2024 that Malacañang released on Friday, October 13.

In a statement on Friday, the Presidential Communications Office said that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. “identified the regular holidays and special non-working days for the year 2024.”

Proclamation No. 368 was signed by Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin on October 11.

“The proclamation shall take effect immediately and shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation,” the PCO said.

The anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution which toppled the presidency of Marcos’ father is usually celebrated on February 25.

Prior to 2024, the EDSA People Power anniversary has been often declared as a special non-working day by every president.

February 25 falls on a Sunday in 2024.

However, the feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary on December 8 that also falls on a Sunday has been included in the list of 2024 holidays this year.

Here are the following dates declared as special non-working:

Aug. 21 – Ninoy Aquino Day

Nov. 1 – All Saints’ Day

Dec. 8 – Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary

Dec. 31 – Last Day of the Year

Feb. 10 – Chinese New Year

March 30 – Black Saturday

Nov. 2 – All Souls’ Day

Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve

JUST IN: Malacañang releases the list of regular holidays and special holidays for 2024.

Views on the missing historical date

Several Filipinos were quick to notice the absence of the EDSA People Power on next year’s observance of public regular and special holidays.

“EDSA Revolution Anniversary where,” meteorologist Ariel Rojas reacted on the X app.

“Historical revisionism in broad daylight lol where is the Edsa People Power anniversary,” a Filipino on the X app also commented.

“Feb 25 is nowhere to be found,” another X user said.

Some X users also pointed out that February 25, 2024, will fall on a Sunday.

“So, are they going to justify the omission of EDSA by saying that Feb 25, 2024, falls on a Sunday? The Feast of the Immaculate Concepcion also falls on a Sunday,” an X user said.

Last February, under Proclamation 167, Marcos moved the celebration of the EDSA Revolution from February 25 to 24, citing the principle of “holiday economics.”

“Provided that the historical significance of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary is maintained,” the proclamation read back then.

Holiday economics is the principle or practice wherein the observance of some public holidays is moved to a weekday nearest to the weekend. This will allow the public to enjoy three rest days instead of two.

Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo implemented this practice during her administration.

Meanwhile, sociologist Athena Presto said in an X post that “no legislation declares the EDSA People Power anniversary as a legal holiday.”

Unfortunately, no legislation declares the EDSA People Power anniversary as a legal holiday. Our democratic institutions were soft on the Marcoses and the Martial Law memorialization efforts. We are increasingly seeing now how this only benefits the Marcoses.



Neither Malacañang nor Marcos has issued an update about the missing remembrance of the country’s historic revolution as of writing.

The EDSA People Power Revolution, which happened from February 22 to 25, 1986 is described by the Official Gazette as: