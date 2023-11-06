Police releases photo of suspect in broadcaster Juan Jumalon’s killing

Trigger Warning: Article has mentions of graphic violence

The police force of Misamis Occidental released a computerized facial composite photo of one of the suspects in the brazen killing of popular radio broadcaster Juan Jumalon, also known as “DJ Johnny Walker,” while hosting his program last Sunday.

Reports said that the Jumalon was live-streaming his program through Gold FM Calamba 94.7 at his home — which also served as the radio station — around 5:35 a.m. on October 5 when he was shot twice in his face “without hesitation” by an assailant who pretended to be a listener.

The 57-year-old broadcaster was brought to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police said the attacker snatched Jumalon’s gold necklace and then fled with his companion, who waited outside the broadcaster’s home. Both escaped on a motorcycle.

The broadcaster owned Gold FM Calamba 94.7, located at his residential yard in Barangay Don Bernardo A. Neri in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

Callers of the Visayan-language radio station regularly discuss a wide range of topics, such as relationships and neighborhood issues, among others.

A day after the killing, the Misamis Occidental Police Provincial Office shared a photo of one of the suspects in Jumalon’s killing.

They said that the unidentified man has a fair skin complexion and wore a red cap, green shirt and black short pants.

The suspect has a medium build, with a height of around five-foot-five to five-foot-six.

He is estimated to be around 40 years old above, with a weight of 70 KLS.

Meanwhile, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) condemned Jumalon’s killing, which they said is the fourth killing of a media worker under the Marcos Jr. administration.

It is also the 199th documented journalist killing since 1986.

NUJP likewise noted that Jumalon lost his life in the same week as the International Day to End Impunity For Crimes Against Journalists, a UN-recognized international day observed every November 2.

The day calls attention to the level of impunity for crimes against journalists who face harassment and attacks in the exercise of their profession.

“The attack is even more condemnable since it happened at Jumalon’s own home, which also served as the radio station,” the NUJP said in a statement on Sunday.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. similarly condemned the killing, saying that attacks against journalists “will not be tolerated in our democracy.”

He also ordered the Philippine National Police to thoroughly investigate the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

Four journalists have been killed under his administration, namely Rey Blanco, Percy Lapid, Cresenciano Bunduquin and Jumalon.

The Philippines is considered “one of the world’s deadliest countries for journalists” by the Reporters Without Borders, an organization that advocates for the freedom and independence of journalists.

The country ranks 132nd out of 180 countries on its Press Freedom Index as of 2023.