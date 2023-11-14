Different entities offer reward money for information on killing of DJ Juan Jumalon

Different entities are offering reward money to those who can provide vital information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of broadcaster Juan Jumalon or “DJ Johnny Walker” who was shot inside his radio station booth last month.

Stephen Kyle Jumalon, the son of the slain disc jockey, shared that anyone who can give information about the gunman or his father’s killers will receive a reward of P600,000.

He also said that the provincial government of Misamis Occidental is giving P3 million to any law enforcer who can catch or arrest the killers.

“Note: Your identity will be completely 100% private,” Stephen said in a Facebook post on November 11.

Misamis Occidental Gov. Henry Oaminal Sr. detailed the following reward money that they are offering in relation to the DJ’s killing:

P500,000 — For any individual who can provide information leading to the killer of Juan

P3,000,000 — For any law enforcer who can arrest the gunman

“The people of Misamis Occidental Province believe has the [sic] right to live in peace in harmony with each other as one people with one direction towards the development of our beloved province. Lawless elements have no place in our society,” he said on Facebook on November 10.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was also reported that the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) is offering P100,000 as a reward for the arrest of Juan’s killer.

The Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFOMS) is likewise giving another P100,000 to those who can give information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Juan was shot by a man pretending to be a listener while he was broadcasting from his home-based radio station, Gold FM Calamba 94.7, on November 5. He was brought to a hospital but was declared on arrival.

The attacker also snatched the DJ’s gold necklace before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

The police have previously revealed a computerized facial composite photo of the gunman who attacked Juan in his booth.

RELATED: Police releases photo of suspect in broadcaster Juan Jumalon’s killing

Juan owned Gold FM Calamba 94.7, located at his residential yard in Barangay Don Bernardo A. Neri in Calamba, Misamis Occidental.

Callers of the Visayan-language radio station regularly discuss a wide range of topics, such as relationships and neighborhood issues, among others.

His spouse, Jerrebel Jumalon, said that she is convinced the killing of her husband was not job-related.

“Kasi it’s only entertainment ang kaniyang mga program sa radio. Hindi siya commentator. It’s a plain broadcaster lang. Iyong magbasa lang siya ng greetings, mga public service,” she said before.

Jerrebel added that the motive may be linked to a land dispute that has reached the court.

PTFOMS executive director Paul Gutierrez also said that Juan’s media colleagues believe it is unlikely the latter was killed because of his work.

“The media colleagues I mentioned are members of the Mindanao Independent Press Council. They were the ones who described the style of Jumalon. And while we do not discount (the possibility) that it was work-related, they were the ones who said that the angle was far-fetched,” he said before.

“So our initial fear that it was work-related may not be the conclusion. Nevertheless, we are giving our investigators all the freedom to further dig into this issue so we will know all the angles,” Gutierrez added.

Apart from the police, the National Bureau of Investigation is also doing a separate investigation into the killing.