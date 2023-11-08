‘Speed kills’: Drivers reminded to practice road safety after Marcos Highway car crash

Reminders for drivers to constantly prioritize safety on the road appeared online following the Marcos Highway accident in Antipolo City in early Monday morning.

Reports said that four males were killed after their speeding black Honda Civic car lost control and slammed into the back of a cargo truck driven by Glen Gumban around 3 a.m. on November 6 in front of a gasoline station at Barangay Mayamot in Antipolo City.

The Metro Manila Development Authority said the incident happened on the westbound side of Marcos Highway approaching the APT Studio.

Antipolo City Police chief Lieutenant Col. Ryan Manongdo identified the victims as Antipolo City residents Juanito Magsino, 22; Kidrock John Magsino, 21; Lawrence Ivan Jose, 21; and Ireneo Balmonte, 22.

Juanito was the one behind the wheel when the vehicular crash happened. The car reportedly developed an engine problem, which caused him to lose control of the wheel.

The police said all of them sustained fatal injuries on the head and their bodies.

A video of the incident uploaded by automobile website Visor.ph showed that the car was speeding and had smoke coming out of it before it slammed into the truck.

“According to the preliminary investigation, both vehicles were on the second lane of the road, heading west, going in the direction of Sta. Lucia Grand Mall,” Mangondo was quoted as saying in reports.

“The vehicle Honda Civic collided with the rear of the vehicle Isuzu Wingvan Truck,” he added.

The police are investigating whether the car crash was due to an illegal drag race or if alcohol was involved.

Meanwhile, the case prompted some social media users to remind drivers to practice defensive driving and constantly observe safety on the road.

“Ingat, mga drivers [diyan]!! Sana maging lesson ‘yan, lalo na sa mga pa-cool kid na mga batang nagmamaneho dito,” a Reddit user wrote in response to the reports.

“Masyadong mabilis,” a Facebook user who saw the video commented.

“Kahit nag-preno siya, huli na. Kung masyado kang mabilis, you also need a longer braking distance. This is a hard lesson, which, unfortunately, ‘di na matutunan ng mga namatay, but hopefully, ng mga ibang drivers,” the user added.

“Speed kills. Drive with care. Love your vehicle, love your family, love yourself,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Na-custumize ‘yung Honda Civic, kaya kita mo naman, bilis ng takbo ng sasakyan nila. Kung ‘di kabisado ang lugar, dahan-dahan lang sa takbo. Importante, makakarating ka sa lugar na gusto mo ligtas at walang gasgas. Safety first dapat, regardless saang lugar ka,” another Pinoy said.

MMDA said the venue of the car crash, Marcos Highway, is among the most accident-prone areas in the eastern part of Metro Manila.