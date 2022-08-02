How this Filipino couple pulled off a wedding with P5k budget

Saan aabot ang P5,000 mo?

A couple from Antipolo, Rizal, tied the knot with a P5,000 budget.

“We decided to have a simple wedding because we have prepared our marriage life by prioritizing our future plans,” Xiong Macabuhay said in an interview with Interaksyon.

“Regardless naman if it’s simple or engrande, ang importante po is yung happiness niyo mag asawa and communication is always the key,” he added.

The couple had a civil wedding at the Antipolo City Hall in October 2021.

For the marriage license fee, Macabuhay said they spent P390. Their wedding rings cost P999.

The local government also has an in-house photographer for weddings officiated by the town’s mayor, so they no longer had spent on photo coverage.

Macabuhay revealed that the white off-shoulder dress worn by his wife was a gift from her mother that was brought from the Facebook marketplace. Bride Geejen Berlin Monreal also did her own makeup.

Meanwhile, Macabuhay opted to use the polo, coat, slacks, and shoes he already own.

The couple’s chosen wedding venue was Ellen’s Best Pares in Town, which the groom’s sibling owns. They decided to eat there to also help his sibling’s business which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Macabuhay, they spent roughly P2,500 on food.

They only have three principal sponsors and four family members who attended their wedding.

The groom also used his car as their service.

