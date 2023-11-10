What Maynilad said about concerns vs ‘yellowish’ water supply

Maynilad Water Services Inc. service subscribers in some areas in Metro Manila reported yellowish water supply after the water service provider’s treatment plants had “adjusted chemical dosages.”

Early this week, they took to social media to complain about and share pictures that showed discolored water coming out of faucets in their communities.

“Shout out sa mga taga Maynilad at Nawasa bakit madilaw po ang tubig na lumalabas sa gripo namin actually hindi lang kami pati mga kapit bahay namin ganun din,” a Facebook user said.

“@maynilad, bakit po madilaw nalabas na tubig sa gripo? In short hindi clear water. Anyare? Malate, Manila area,” an X user commented.

On Thursday, Maynilad issued an advisory to address these complaints.

The water utility company said that the blurry or yellowish water is caused by a slightly higher level of manganese passing through Angat Dam.

“We have received reports of yellowish water supply in some portions of the West Zone today. This is due to higher manganese in the raw water passing through the low-level outlet of Angat Dam,” Maynilad said.

To resolve this issue, the firm said that it has “adjusted chemical dosages” in its treatment plants and its field teams have conducted “flushing activities in the network.”

“The discoloration will gradually ease over the next few hours,” it said.

“Affected customers may also let the water flow briefly until it clears,” the provider also said.

Maynilad also advised customers to send them reports should discoloration still persist in their water supply.

“Customers are advised to send us a report if they are still experiencing this discoloration so we can implement local network flushing in their area,” it said.

“We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you for your understanding,” Maynilad added.

In the comments section of this post, some customers said that they are still receiving discolored water.

“Madilaw din po,” a Facebook user said.

Affected locations include:

The Multinational Village in Parañaque City

Barangay Commonwealth in Quezon City

Areas in Valenzuela City, Las Piñas City and Bacoor in Cavite.

Last month, Maynilad announced the allotment of over P1 billion for the expansion of its Bagbag Reservoir in Quezon City.

RELATED: Maynilad to build more water treatment facilities amid backlash over interruptions

This development seeks to help address water availability issues in Maynilad’s service areas in the West Zone of Greater Metro Manila.

Maynilad is providing water and wastewater services to 17 cities and municipalities in the region.