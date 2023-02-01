Maynilad clients advised of water interruption due to Amihan winds

Several residents of some parts of Cavite, portions of Las Piñas City, Parañaque City and Pasay City experienced water shortages.

Maynilad Water Services on Wednesday advised of a scheduled water interruption to its serviced areas due to water turbidity brought by Amihan winds.

In its advisory, Maynilad said that the water interruption is “due to prolonged high raw water turbidity brought on by Amihan winds.”

“We are deploying mobile water tankers to deliver potable water to affected areas. We apologize for the inconvenience. Thank you,” the water provider said.

The schedule and the list of affected areas were also uploaded in separate posts.

The following areas are affected by the ongoing water service problem:

Bacoor, Imus, Rosario, Noveleta, and other villages in Cavite

Las Piñas City

Parañaque City

Pasay City

These cities and villages have been experiencing water supply shortages and interruptions since the last quarter of last year.

Some customers also reported that they receive little to no water supply every day.

“Nahiya pa kayo, sabihin niyo na lang kaya na araw araw para hindi na kayo mag-effort mag-post. Isang bagsakan na lang. Nung December pa may water interruption, e,” a Facebook user said.

“Pang one year na kaya ung i-announce niyo. Piliin niyo na lang ung araw na 24 [hours] yung supply ng tubig sa amin since diyan naman kayo magaling,” another complained.

“Just make one announcement. NO WATER EVERY DAY!” another commented.

Last December, Maynilad conducted emergency repairs to its Putatan Water Treatment Plant in Muntinlupa City, thus resulting in severe water shortages.

The surge in complaints prompted the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewage System Regulatory Office (MWSS RO) to issue an order to the company in question and asked it to explain its water distribution issues.

It warned of possible sanctions to be imposed should Maynilad fails to address “the lack of necessary public advisories and notices regarding water service interruption (WSI) schedules, the continuous extension of WSI schedules, and the surge in customer complaints.”

RELATED: Maynilad to build more water treatment facilities amid backlash over interruptions

In an update, MWSS RO advised a rebate program for Maynilad customers who have been affected by the damage in the Putatan Water Treatment Plant.

In a statement, MWSS RO stated that the total rebate amounts to P27,477,617.12.

The agency said it conducted a public information drive on January 31 “to provide further information on the nature, scope and other details of the rebate program.”