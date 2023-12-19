Catherine Camilon’s sister wishes for development in case of missing sibling

The sister of missing Miss Grand Philippines 2023 bet Catherine Camilon lamented the slow progress of the case of the latter since she was declared missing months ago.

Chin-Chin Camilon on December 15 posted a text with a black background that reads:

“Sana maisip din nila isang araw na mahalaga din ang buhay ng kapatid ko.”

It was accompanied by an emoji of a smiling face-with-tear.

Catherine’s mother, Rose Manguerra Camilon, also expressed hopes that they could spend Christmas with the beauty queen aspirant.

“Tanging ikaw, anak, at ang ating buong pamilya ang lagi kong hihilingin na mabuo… lalo [ngayong] malapit na ang pasko… sana makasama ka na namin, anak. Miss na miss ka na namin,” the matriarch said on Facebook on December 16.

RELATED: Complaints of ‘slow’ progress at Catherine Camilon missing case emerge online

The case

Catherine was last seen on October 12, when she traveled from her hometown in Tuy in the Batangas province to Batangas City.

Police Major Allan De Castro of the Police Regional Office IV-A was the person she was supposed to meet on the day of her disappearance.

He also admitted to having a relationship with Catherine despite being married.

Police Col. Jacinto Malinao Jr., chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Calabarzon, previously said De Castro was allegedly “capable of committing violence” since the latter would sometimes physically harm Catherine, according to her friends.

“He became furious when allegedly Catherine reported to his wife that he has another woman,” Malinao said before.

Witnesses previously said that they saw a bloodied and unconscious woman being transferred to another car in the vicinity of Bauan town on the night of October 12.

They were pointed at a gun by De Castro’s personal driver and bodyguard, Jeffrey Magpantay, who told them to leave.

Meanwhile, De Castro, Magpantay and two unidentified men have since been charged with kidnapping and serious illegal detention over Catherine’s disappearance.

Last month, the Philippine National Police‘s Internal Affairs Service said that De Castro was also facing administrative complaints for immorality and in connection with the charges of kidnapping and serious illegal detention filed against him.

PNP PIO (Public Information Office) Acting Chief Col. Jean Fajardo said that the preliminary investigation on the suspects in Catherine’s case is on Tuesday, December 19.

READ: More about Catherine Camilon case