Bishops join protest against Charter change

Some Catholic bishops accompanied protesters in Manila against the current attempts to tweak the Constitution.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo of Caritas Philippines said they are not letting their guards down against what he called ‘underground works’ for Charter change through the supposed “people’s initiative”.

“We are still concerned because we are not sure of the strength of the underground works and they might give value to what is called ‘fake’ people’s initiative,” Bagaforo told reporters.

“So we need to be critical, we need to stand up, and we need to raise the voice of the majority,” he said.

Bagaforo was joined by Bishop Emeritus Deogracias Iñiguez of Kalookan and former chairman of the CBCP’s Episcopal Commission on Public Affairs.

Several priests and nuns were also seen at the rally held at Plaza Roma, right in front of the Palacio del Gobernador where the main office of the Commission on Elections is located.

The demonstration was organized by “Koalisyon Laban sa ChaCha”, composed of various religious groups and civil society organizations.

Bagaforo, who is also the bishop of Kidapawan, called on the faithful not to allow lawmakers to revise the Constitution without proper consultation and full transparency.

“There are many doubts because there is no transparency. What are their true intentions?” the prelate added.

“We pray that our leaders will not be led into the temptation of changing the Constitution for power and riches but instead be steadfast in fulfilling their duties and responsibilities as servant-leaders of the people,” he also said.