Bangkok hospital says 20 people from Singapore Airlines flight in intensive care

Stranded passengers from Singapore Airlines flight SQ321 wait for a relief flight after an emergency landing at Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi International Airport, in Bangkok, Thailand May 21, 2024 in this picture obtained by Reuters. (Obtained by Reuters/via Reuters)

BANGKOK — Twenty people onboard a Singapore Airlines SIAL.SI flight that hit severe turbulence on Tuesday are currently under treatment in intensive care facilities, Bangkok’s Samitivej Hospital said in a statement on Wednesday.

The hospital said a total of 58 people were still under treatment at multiple medical facilities, and 27 had been discharged.

The scheduled London-Singapore flight was diverted to Bangkok after the plane was buffeted by turbulence that flung passengers and crew around the cabin, slamming some into the ceiling. One passenger died of a suspected heart attack.

—Reporting by Panu Wongcha-Um, Writing by Devjyot Ghoshal; Editing by John Mair

