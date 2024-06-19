Philippines denounces China’s ‘illegal, aggressive’ actions in South China Sea

By
Reuters
-
June 19, 2024 - 2:39 PM
198
A Chinese Coast Guard ship is seen blocking the direction of a Philippine Coast Guard ship conducting a resupply mission for Filipino troops stationed at a grounded warship in the South China Sea, October 4, 2023. (Reuters/Adrian Portugal/File Photo)

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday said it denounced what it described as China’s “illegal and aggressive” actions in the disputed South China Sea that have injured Filipino sailors and damaged its vessels.

“In line with the Philippines’ commitment to pursue peace, the Department has been exerting efforts to rebuild a conducive environment for dialogue and consultation with China on the South China Sea. This cannot be achieved if China’s words do not match their actions on the waters,” the ministry said in a statement.

—Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Mair

Interaksyon

