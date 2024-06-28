China urges U.S. to stop supporting the Philippines’ ‘provocations’

China on Friday called on the United States to stop tolerating and supporting the Philippines’ “provocations,” after U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed concerns about Beijing’s “destabilizing actions in the South China Sea.”

READ: US raises concerns about destabilization in South China Sea with Chinese minister | US reiterates ‘ironclad’ commitment to Philippines amid China actions in South China Sea

The source of current tense situations is the Philippine side, the foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a news conference.

—Reporting by Ethan Wang, Ella Cao and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christian Schmollinger