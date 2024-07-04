Bishop hits ‘harassment’ of Palawan islanders over resort dispute

A Catholic bishop has deplored the ‘harassment’ of island villagers in southern Palawan, who risk losing their land to a proposed high-end resort.

Bishop Socrates Mesiona of Puerto Princesa, in a statement, expressed concern for the people of Mariahangin, an island settlement in Bugsuk village in Balabac town.

Masked men reportedly fired shots over the weekend in the vicinity of a group of local residents who are strongly opposed to the planned resort.

“It is sad that some armed groups harassed them to leave their beloved place,” Mesiona said.

The bishop said the island has long been inhabited by Cagayanen and Molbog indigenous peoples.

He urged authorities to intervene in the land dispute to prevent the situation from worsening.

“We call on the authorities to intervene in said situation to prevent violence and protect the rights of the ordinary citizens in Mariahangin,” Mesiona said.

“As Church, we continue to declare our support for truth and advocacy for the welfare of the poor,” he added.

The 38-hectare island is reportedly being claimed by business giant San Miguel Corporation (SMC) for a 25,000-hectare ecotourism project.

Despite receiving a CARPER Notice of Coverage in 2014, it was lifted in 2023, returning ownership to previous landowners, including the disputed 38-hectare Mariahangin Island.