Australia, Japan criticize China for ‘dangerous’ acts towards Philippines

Australia and Japan on Thursday criticized China for what they called “dangerous and coercive” acts against the Philippines in the South China Sea.

“We expressed serious concerns over recent developments in the South China Sea, including an intensification of China’s dangerous and coercive activities towards the Philippines, which have occurred with high frequency,” the two countries said in a joint statement after a meeting of their foreign and defence ministers in Queenscliff.

The two countries also agreed to continue discussions on how to involve Japan in the AUKUS security alliance consisting of Australia, the United States and Great Britain, the statement added.

—Reporting by Alasdair Pal in Sydney; Editing by Christian Schmollinger