‘Scapegoat?’: Comments after public appearance of driver of luxury SUV on EDSA Busway

Some Filipinos considered the driver of a luxury sports utility vehicle, who was caught illegally passing in the EDSA Busway, as a “fall guy” for the incident.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Wednesday, November 6, presented the driver of the white Cadillac Escalade that traversed the northbound lane of the bus lane over the weekend to the media.

The driver, Angelito Edpan, 52, apologized for his actions and said he did not intend to hurt the officers of the Department of Transportation-Special Action and Intelligence Committee for Transportation (DOTr-SAICT) who approached him.

He explained that he just transported a company investor when he passed by the exclusive lane last November 3.

Edpan was given several tickets by the LTO during the press conference for his violations, namely disregarding traffic signs, reckless driving, illegal use of protocol plate, and failure to attach a regular plate.

He is estimated to pay a fine of P9,000 for the violations.

The LTO said the luxury SUV was registered under the private firm Orient Pacific Corporation. It was a company vehicle used whenever the firm had guests they needed to bring to investment sites.

According to Bilyonaryo News Channel, the firm’s owners and stakeholders are related to Sen. Win Gatchalian, who previously denied owning a Cadillac Escalade.

Edpan said he has been employed as a company driver for almost two years.

Omar Guinomla, director of the Orient Pacific Corporation, also apologized for the incident and said the company would cooperate with the LTO investigation.

When asked how the firm had obtained a “7” protocol plate, he only said they have an ongoing internal investigation into the incident.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo, who wanted to file a resolution to probe the matter, claimed the luxury SUV picked up a passenger from the Ninoy Aquino International Aiport, went northbound to the Skyway for Magallanes, and then took an exit.

The vehicle then exited EDSA in the Guadalupe area, where it was eventually apprehended by DOTr-SAICT officers.

Tulfo said that based on his intel, the vehicle was bound for Solaire in Quezon City.

He added that the security personnel of the passenger is a member of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Filipinos who learned of the driver’s surrender expressed disappointment at the situation and called him a “fall guy” following his presentation to the public.

“As usual, it’s always the lowly employee who takes the blame. Sino ang sakay? Hindi naman sa driver naka-issue ‘yung vehicle at plate pero siya lang ang responsible? Kalokohan,” an online user said.

“‘Yung driver ang paparusahan, eh inutusan [lang naman] ‘yan mag-drive ng owner [nung] sasakyang may plakang 7. Injustice talaga sa Pinas,” another online user wrote.

“Ginawang scapegoat ‘yung driver,” a different Pinoy commented.

News anchor and TV host Gretchen Ho also had similar sentiments.

“Feels like the poor guy taking all the blame. He wouldn’t be emboldened to take that bus lane without a powerful man behind him. Why was LTO quick to dismiss the plate as ‘fake’?” she wrote.

Driver’s side

At the press conference, Edpan said no one had instructed him to drive through the EDSA Busway. He added that he thought no one would notice him that time since it was a Sunday.

The driver also said he was experiencing a stomach ache, sharing they came from a restaurant in Parañaque and then passed through the Skyway.

Edpan also said he had no knowledge of the guests inside the vehicle he was driving.

“Pinahatid lang po sa’kin ‘yung bisita. Hindi ko po alam… kung sino. ‘Pag pini-pick up namin, ‘di na kami nagtatanong kung sino sila,” he said.

The driver also said the protocol plate had long been installed in the vehicle, but he did not know when.

The EDSA Busway is an exclusive bus lane for EDSA Bus Carousels.

It is also used by on-duty ambulances, fire trucks, Philippine National Police vehicles, and service vehicles performing duties for the busway, including construction, security, janitorial and maintenance services.

The bus lane can also be used by the country’s highest government officials which are the President, Vice President, the Senate President, the House Speaker and the Chief Justice.