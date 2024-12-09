PPCRV aims to tap 450k volunteers for 2025 midterm polls

The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) targets to enlist nearly half a million volunteers to monitor next year’s midterm elections.

Ana Singson, the PPCRV’s national communications director, said the group is targeting at least 450,000 volunteers to be deployed to polling precincts and canvassing centers nationwide.

“We had 450,000 card-bearing members in 2022. We will start our mobilization soon and hope to achieve that… and more,” Singson said.

In a separate statement, the PPCRV emphasized its focus on engaging youth members in the upcoming elections in a “non-partisan” way.

The organization stressed that involving young people is vital in ensuring that the democratic process remains vibrant and meaningful “for generations to come.”

“We especially call upon the youth, not just as the future of our democracy but as an essential part of its present. You, young people, have a critical role to play, not only for tomorrow but today,” said PPCRV.

The PPCRV recently held its general assembly in Manila, attended by 159 coordinators from dioceses and archdioceses nationwide, as part of its preparations for the May 2025 elections.

During the meeting, members of the Church-based group renewed their commitment to the principles of clean, honest, accurate, meaningful, and peaceful (CH.A.M.P.) elections.

“This principle is more than a slogan. It is a profound reflection of Christ’s victory and saving power. It calls each of us to embody hope, courage, and integrity as we confront the challenges ahead,” said PPCRV chairperson Evelyn Singson.

PPCRV National Spiritual Adviser Archbishop Rex Alarcon echoed these sentiments, underscoring the importance of serving as the informed conscience of the nation.

“With faith as our foundation and love for country as our guide, we are reminded that each effort, no matter how small, contributes to building a nation of integrity, justice, and hope,” said Alarcon.

The PPCRV has been regularly accredited as a citizens’ arm of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) during polls.