Philippines, US hold joint maritime exercises in South China Sea

MANILA — The Philippines and the United States carried out joint maritime exercises for a fifth time in the South China Sea, Manila’s armed forces said on Sunday, in a move that would likely irk China.

The Philippine military said in a statement it held a “maritime cooperative activity” with the U.S. on Friday and Saturday, its first for the year and fifth overall since launching the joint activities in 2023.

Security engagements between the two allies have soared under Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who has pivoted closer to Washington, allowing the expansion of military bases that American forces can access, including facilities that face Taiwan.

The joint maritime activity included the United States’ Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group, two guided missile destroyers, two helicopters and two F-18 Hornet aircraft.

The Philippine side deployed its Antonio Luna frigate, Andres Bonifacio patrol ship, two FA-50 fighter jets, and search and rescue assets of the air force.

The activities “reinforced bilateral maritime cooperation and interoperability”, the Philippine armed forces said.

Their joint activity came at a time when the Philippines had called out China over the presence of Chinese coast guard vessels inside its maritime zone, including the 165-m (541 ft)-long ship that it describes as “the monster” for its size.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond for a request for comment on a weekend.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Michael Perry