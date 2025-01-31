CBCP backs accountability, urges reporting of clergy abuse

The Catholic hierarchy has reiterated its support for efforts to hold Church authorities accountable, including for cases of clergy abuse.

Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan, president of the bishops’ conference, emphasized that accountability is crucial to Pope Francis’ vision for a more synodal Church.

“The Church, being a human institution, is not exempt from sin and corruption,” David said in a statement. “Admittedly, lack of accountability compromises our moral and spiritual authority.”

He stressed that following abuse scandals in Europe and the US, the global Church has taken proactive steps to address the issue, establishing structures to safeguard minors and vulnerable adults.

The cardinal called on individuals to report abuse by clergy to both civil authorities and ecclesiastical forums.

He also underscored the pope’s firm stance on accountability, particularly for bishops who fail to discipline offending priests.

“He (pope) has been insistent on putting up structures of check and balance and accountability to prevent past mistakes from happening again,” David said.

While acknowledging that the Church’s efforts are not always flawless, he called for continued support from laypeople and journalists in the fight for transparency and accountability.

“We need the help and participation of our laypeople, including professional journalists, who are our allies in the quest for truth, fact-checking, and the battle against disinformation,” he said.

The CBCP president’s comments follow a report from US-based watchdog BishopAccountability.org, which called for “heightened awareness” of clergy abuses allegations in the Philippines.

The report released Wednesday, identified at least 82 priests and religious brothers associated with the country have been publicly accused of sexually abusing minors.

The database includes Filipino priests accused of abuse both in the Philippines and abroad, as well as foreign clergy who served in the country.

Some of the accused priests are deceased.

The release of the list comes two days before a three-day “Zero Tolerance” summit in Manila from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, organized by a global justice alliance called ECA or Ending Clergy Abuse.

Among the speakers will be Anne Barrett Doyle, co-director of BishopAccountability.org, Suzy Nauman, senior researcher and database manager, and Prof. Gabriel Dy-Liacco, a Filipino psychotherapist and member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors.