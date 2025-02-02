Bishops call for hope, action to address nation’s ‘wounds’

The country’s Catholic bishops have issued an urgent plea for action to address the “wounds” afflicting the nation, including the misuse of public funds and prevalence of political dynasties.

In a pastoral letter titled Is there still hope?, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) urged Filipinos to confront the “dark spaces and places of our lives and our nation” through faith and collective action.

The three-page statement, discussed during the bishops’ recent plenary assembly, outlines “disturbing” issues facing the country.

These include a rising culture of impunity and corruption, which the bishops said worsens poverty, injustice, and the erosion of democratic processes.

“The scandalous misuse of public funds and resources; the questionable insertions, cuts, and adjustments in the national budget; and the anti-poverty programs that promote a culture of patronage and mendicancy are truly disturbing,” the statement read, signed by Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP president.

“As the Elections draw near, we see how platforms of popularity, dynasty, and patronage are again exploited, making politics into a family business,” it said.

The bishops also condemned the “murderous” attacks against life, environment destruction, the national budget controversy, and the ongoing territorial dispute the nation is facing.

In this Jubilee Year, the bishops urged the faithful to engage in personal and institutional reflection in order to rediscover hope.

“This hope is not simply optimism or a positive feeling. These are glimpses of the gift of hope that comes from the Holy Spirit urging us to act,” the bishops said.

“Any action of hope is sourced from the Holy Spirit. As such, we exhort you, our dear people, to allow the hope within you to be rekindled. May it become a flame of hope,” they added.

They called on both government leaders and ordinary citizens to act with integrity and prioritize the common good over personal or political interests.

“We pray for courage, so that we may always freely stand up for truth, and uphold the good and the rule of law, as we protect democratic institutions and processes. Let us hold power to accountability,” the CBCP added.

The bishops specifically addressed young people, urging them not to sell out their idealism and highlighting their potential to lead the country toward a more just and hopeful future.

“Stand up for change and responsible leadership for the present and future of our country,” they also said.