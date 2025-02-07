Vice President Duterte prepared for impeachment, father welcome to join defense team

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte said on Friday she had been preparing since last year for impeachment and would welcome on her defense team her firebrand father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, if interested to join.

Sara Duterte said she had not read the complaint against her endorsed by majority of lower house members but her lawyers were gearing up for a trial in the Senate. The Senate’s president has said that could take place in June.

Asked during a press conference if her resignation was an option, she said: “We’re not there yet. Those things are still too far off.”

Duterte’s remarks were her first since the lower house impeached her on Wednesday, charging her with culpable violation of the constitution, graft and corruption, other high crimes and betrayal of public trust. She has denied wrongdoing.

It stemmed from allegations she misused public funds while vice president and education minister, amassed unexplained wealth, and threatened the lives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the first lady and the lower house speaker.

On Friday she again reiterated she had made no assassination threat.

Duterte said her 79-year-old father was welcome to join her defense team “if he wants to”, adding he may not lead the team given his age. Duterte is a former city mayor and prosecutor who was president from 2016-2022.

The vice president has been embroiled in a long-running row with former ally Marcos and has previously dismissed moves against her as politically motivated.

For her to be convicted and removed from her post, the support of two-thirds of senators at the trial is required. Duterte has some key allies in the Senate, as does Marcos.

Duterte said she could not say if she would secure enough votes for an acquittal.

“The only thing I can say aT this point is God save the Philippines,” Duterte said before taking questions from journalists.

