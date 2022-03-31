Leonen quells rumors on Bar exam results release, oath taking date

Associate Justice Marvic Leonen advised recent Bar takers that the Supreme Court has yet to make an announcement about the Bar examinations results.

Leonen, also the former Bar chairperson, tweeted this on Thursday, March 31.

“Do not be misled by rumors. I will make the announcement at the right time as to when the results of the bar examinations will be released and when the oath taking will take place,” he said.

“Be patient and all the best for everyone. Help each other,” he added.

Leonen did not mention the rumors he was referring to in his tweet.

Based on the replies and quote-retweets, however, some Bar takers saw or read rumors about the release of the bar tests results circulating online.

“I heard a lot of rumors din but I know justice will let us know at the proper time,” one user said.

“Parents ko napipokon na po sa rumors. Very uneducated daw po at unbecoming of so called professionals. Lalo na po yung nagspread. Thank you coz you are always in reach Justice to dispel such things,” another user tweeted.

There is also an article from a news blog called “The Summit Express” that has been making rounds online that supposedly indicates the list of Bar exam passers.

The article bore the headline that reads: “FULL LIST: 2020-2021 Bar Exam Results passers, top schools 2022.” It was released on Tuesday, March 29.

However, the blog entry did not include the “list” or details on the date and time the Bar exam results will be released.

It only contained information from Leonen’s virtual presser last February 4, which news outlets have already covered.

The 2020/2021 Bar examinations, the first digitalized and localized licensure tests in history, were held two days—on Friday, February 4 and Sunday, February 6.

This exam also has the biggest batch of bar candidates with a 96.5% turnout amid the still ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There were 31 testing sites scattered in 22 local government units across the country.

During the press conference that followed the examination period, Leonen told reporters that he could not say when the results will come out.

“What I can only tell you, at the soonest possible time given the advances of technology that we have,” he was quoted as saying.

Bar exam results normally take five to six months before they are released.

However, given the digital nature of the test, Leonen said that it’s possible the results will come out earlier.