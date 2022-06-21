Fact check: It’s false to say Sara Duterte no longer ‘VP-elect’ post-inauguration

Claim: A YouTuber with a large following claimed that a local broadsheet is wrong for using the term “vice president-elect” in covering the inauguration of incoming vice president Sara Duterte in Davao City on June 19.

YouTuber Robin Sweet Showbiz flashed a Facebook post by Nick Nañgit – NCN Law at the 2:03 mark, where it baselessly linked Duterte’s oath taking with formally assuming the vice presidency:

“Ang fact ay nanumpa na si Sara, so HINDI na siya VP-elect, kundi VP na mismo! Ika-15 VP ng Republika ng Pilipinas!!!!”

Rating: False

Facts

The outgoing Davao City mayor held her inauguration in her hometown 11 days before she officially sits as the 15th vice president of the Philippines on June 30.

While Sara Duterte’s early inauguration raised concerns, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said winners of the May 9 polls can take their oath ahead of the start of their term. However, the Comelec stressed that they are not allowed to assume their post before then.

Duterte succeeds incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, who as of writing has nine days left in her term.

The vice president-elect’s camp also clarified that while Duterte set her inauguration on June 19, she will formally assume the Office of the Vice President at noon on June 30. Duterte’s spokesperson Christina Garcia Frasco added that the inauguration served as Duterte’s thanksgiving to Davaoeños and Mindanaoans.

READ: Inauguration talks as presumptive VP-elect eyes earlier date than Constitution prescription

Why it matters

Article 7, Section 4 of the 1987 Constitution states that the elected president and vice president can officially begin their term at noon of June 30 and end at noon of the same date six years after.

The Constitution also recognized the winning vice president as vice president-elect before assuming office at the start of their term based on Article 7 Section 7.

As of writing, the circulating YouTube video has garnered 76,076 views and at least 1,700 likes. It has also been reposted 40 times on Facebook, according to a CrowdTangle search.

