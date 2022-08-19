Fact check: Were Cory, Ninoy and Noynoy Aquino buried at Libingan ng mga Bayani?

CLAIM: Democratic icons late president Cory Aquino and late opposition senator Ninoy Aquino, together with their son late president Noynoy Aquino, are buried in the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

Some Facebook users made this claim as they request for their remains to be supposedly removed from the national heroes’ cemetery in Fort Bonifacio.

“Its already time to petition to removed ninoy aquino, cory aquino, and noynoy aquino from libingan ng mga bayani. lets gonna start to petition as soon as [possible] to cleared the image of our country,” an online user, who is a supporter of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said.

A picture of their tomb site accompanied the post.

The claim also made its way to r/Philippines, a subreddit in the discussion website for all things Filipino and about the country.

It has been upvoted at 98%, earning almost 200 comments so far.

“Hahahaha ang galing,” the Redditor who posted it wrote with sarcasm.

RATING: This claim is false.

Facts

The three of the Aquino family members are all buried at the Manila Memorial Park in Parañaque City at a family mausoleum.

The park is the largest memorial in the country.

It serves as the burial site of other notable personalities like business tycoon John Gokongwei Jr, former environment secretary Gina Lopez and actors Paquito Diaz, Anita Linda, Rico Yan, among others.

Cory and Noynoy, however, are qualified to be buried at the Libingan ng mga Bayani since they served as presidents.

Why it matters

A Facebook post of the claim can still be seen on social media despite its falsity as of this writing, making it prone to be shared continuously.

