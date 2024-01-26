Kris Aquino misses annual Disney trip with kids on Cory’s b-day due to health

Showbiz personality Kris Aquino missed the traditional Disneyland trip with her children during the birthday of her mom, late former president Cory Aquino, due to her health condition.

The “Queen of All Media” on Friday posted a photo of her kids, Joshua and Bimby Aquino, being accompanied by someone in Disneyland instead of her.

She explained that it has become a “new” tradition for them to spend Cory’s birthday at the amusement park.

“I was still strong enough to join them last year,” Kris said in an Instagram Story.

In another IG Story, Kris expounded on her current health condition.

“Unfortunately, I’m suffering from a bad flare and very clogged sinus passages. Even after nearly 15 years, any child who has lost their mom will agree, we still miss them so much,” she said, referring to Cory.

The former president was born on Jan. 25, 1933 and passed away on Aug. 1, 2009 after an 18-month battle with colon cancer.

“I keep going because I saw how much my mom endured: through all her procedures, chemotherapy, radiation, etc. because she felt her kids weren’t ready and needed time to accept that she’d no longer be around,” Kris added.

“Mom, may I have even just 20% of your courage [and] ability to surrender to God’s will? It’s getting more difficult to stay strong…” she continued.

The former actress also shared a selfie of herself showing the flares in her face.

Reports said Cory, considered the Philippine icon of democracy, fought hard to defeat the disease that claimed her own mother, Demetria Sumulong Cojuangco.

Relatives said the former president was in “excruciating” pain during her last days and was being given morphine.

Late former president Noynoy Aquino said his mother would sometimes grimace in pain, but never complained.

In an interview after she discovered her cancer in March 2008, Cory told The STAR: “We all have to suffer in life. Jesus Christ did not commit any sin, and yet he suffered greatly.”

“I have led a full life. I cannot complain,” Cory said in March 2008 when she was told that she had stage four cancer of the colon. “I cannot ask for more.”

The former president suffered through her husband’s seven-year incarceration and his assassination and bravely went against a well-entrenched dictatorship in 1986.

Meanwhile, Cory’s youngest daughter has been suffering from various autoimmune diseases since she was initially diagnosed in 2018.

Kris recently said that “it’s highly likely” she was “at the initial stage of SLE (systemic lupus erythematosus) or what’s commonly known as lupus.”

SLE is an autoimmune disease wherein the immune system attacks its own tissues, causing widespread inflammation and tissue damage in the affected organs. It can affect the joints, skin, brain, lungs, kidneys and blood vessels.

