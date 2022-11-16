“Doble ingat ka-Giga!”

An electronics store warned customers about fake personal and business accounts pretending to be them and selling its products online.

Gigahertz, an electronics and repair service, said it is “not connected nor affiliated with any other social media accounts” apart from their official pages.

“We have received reports of fake personal and business accounts pretending to be Gigahertz and selling our products online,” it said on a November 8 advisory.

The store said it is encouraging its patrons “to deal and transact exclusively” through its official channels since it cannot “ensure the legitimacy of products sold and/or offered by the entities outside” its official accounts.

“Thus, we will not be able to honor nor provide assistance in warranty claims for items bought from anyone outside of our official stores/channels,” Gigahertz said.

It also asked its customers to help them mass report fake pages using its brand “to prevent and minimize fraudulent activities.”

The electronics store also shared links to its official accounts on Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram for their awareness.

Gigahertz also shared some screengrabs of a social media account that it said was “fake.”

It bears the name “Gigacom Corp” on Facebook, while its username is “ezema.jennifer.16.”

“The brand name will always be Gigahertz,” the store said.

The electronics store also shared a message warning that an individual was allegedly using the company’s name to sell laptops and printers.

“Fortunately, tumawag si client sa store bago nag-bank transfer, baka lang ma-encounter niyo,” the message read.

Gigahertz has several branches across the country, namely in Glorietta, Robinson’s Place Manila, SM Manila, SM San Lazaro, SM Mall of Asia, SM Cubao, SM Megamall, Virra Mall, SM Fairview, SM North Edsa, Festival Mall, SM Baguio, SM Clark, SM Pampanga, SM Molino, SM Dasmariñas, SM Lipa, SM Calamba, SM Lucena, SM Batangas, SM Marikina, and SM Sta. Rosa.