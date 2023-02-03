Fact check: Did Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas release P150 bill featuring Jose Rizal?

CLAIM: A social media post claimed that there is a new P150 banknote featuring Jose Rizal.

“Bagong pera na mahahawakan natin at gagamitin sa araw araw ay nakaka panibago na ibibili natin sa ating pang araw araw na pangangailangan dahil ang P150 na halaga ay perang papel na rin,” the Facebook post reads.

It also showed other banknotes with values of P5,000, P1,000, P500, and a P100 coin.

The P500 bill also showed an image of a tarsier, instead of former Sen. Benigno Aquino Jr. and former President Corazon Aquino.

RATING: The P150 banknote featuring Jose Rizal is fake.

Facts

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said it did not release a P150 banknote featuring Jose Rizal.

“Images of the said banknote circulating on social media are fictitious,” BSP said in a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the P500 bill featuring a tarsier is also fake. Interaksyon and Philstar.com previously fact-checked this.

The P100 coin, on the other hand, is legitimate. However, it should be noted that this is only a commemorative coin, which was produced in 2017 in limited quantities.

Like the P100 coin in the photo, the P5,000 bill featuring Lapu-Lapu is a commemorative banknote. This banknote launched in 2021 is a legal tender but classified as “non-circulation.”

To verify the legitimacy of Philippine banknotes and coins, the public may visit the Notes and Coins section of the BSP’s official website www.bsp.gov.ph.

The central bank also urged the public to report persons involved in the manufacturing and/or distribution of counterfeit Philippine currency.

They may reach the BSP Payments and Currency Investigation Group through the following contact information:

Why it matters

The Facebook post showing the fake P150 bill and other banknotes gained more than 358 reactions, 93 comments, and over 1,100 shares, as of press time.

