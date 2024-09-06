‘True love’: Did Ana Jalandoni post about getting back with Kit Thompson?

Did actress Ana Jalandoni post about getting back together with her ex-boyfriend actor Kit Thompson after their controversial breakup?

Some social media pages have been posting about the actress sharing a supposed status with a similar layout to that of the X (formerly Twitter) platform with the username @realanajalandoni. It reads:

“Yes po, totoo pong nagkabalikan kami ni Kit. Kapag mahal mo po kasi yung tao kahit gaano pa po kabigat yung ginawa niya po ay mapapatawad mo talaga. Yun po ang true love para sakin.”

The graphic was accompanied by claims of Ana and Kit reuniting as lovers after the former accused him of being verbally and physically abusive in their relationship.

The post also included links to a supposed explanation of why the actor struck Ana, an “actual interview” with Kit, and a “full video” pertaining to the alleged development.

The links, however, lead to websites of online shopping platforms.

Ana has no account on the X platform that carries the @realanajalandoni username. She does not appear to have an official account on X as well.

The actress, however, has Instagram and Threads accounts with the exact username, although neither carries posts about her supposedly getting back together with Kit.

Ana also has a verified Facebook page with the @realanajalandoni username, but it does not have such a post about the actor.

While the actress has no recent posts about Kit, the actor was interviewed by the Philippine Entertainment Portal on August 25 about his status with Ana.

Kit denied claims of them getting back together, saying, “No! Hindi.”

However, he said that they were “okay.”

“Okay naman kami… we’re actually good. So, yeah,” the actor added.

He did not get into more details about them.

Last April, Ana said she was not prioritizing her love life and had laughed off claims saying she had gotten back with Kit.

She clarified that they were just “friends.”

“Okay naman kami. We’re friends. [On] good terms naman kami,” she said to PEP before.

“Hindi naman kami madalas mag-uusap, iisa lang management namin,” Ana added, referring to Cornerstone Entertainment.

When asked if she had already moved on, Ana responded, “Oo naman.”

In March 2022, Kit was arrested for allegedly detaining and hurting Ana while they were in Tagaytay City.

The actress posted a photo of her bruised face with the caption: “When you love someone, you will never ever harm them. Minahal mo ba talaga? This is me saying, you all should be careful out there.”

Two weeks after the incident, Ana revealed filing complaints of violence against women, illegal detention, and frustrated homicide against Kit.

By June 2022, the actress said she had “started to heal” from what had happened and no longer felt anger toward him.

Ana underwent therapy for two months after the incident, sharing that she used to have sleepless nights.

“I chose to be okay. I forced myself to get better because that’s what I really needed,” she said before.

Ana and Kit met in October 2021 and went public as a couple in December 2021.