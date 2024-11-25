Fact-check: Supposed video of millions of people ‘loving’ former president Duterte is fake

CLAIM: Video showing a huge crowd expressing support for former president Rodrigo Duterte.

RATING: FALSE

A TikTok user posted a manipulated video showing a massive crowd and falsely claimed that they were Filipinos who support former president Rodrigo Duterte.

The manipulated video showed text that read “s[o]brang mahal ng mga taong bayan [ang] mga [D]uterte mula noon hanggang ngayon.” (People love Duterte very much, from then until now.)

The altered video also carried audio of the voices of people chanting Duterte’s name, along with an individual expressing awe in the background.

The original video is a Facebook reel shared by a Timorese user on Sept. 7 during the visit of Pope Francis to Timor-Leste.

Another angle of the gathering was broadcast by “Dili Post,” a news organization in Timor Leste, which proves that the video was taken from the country.

This story was first published by PressONE.PH.