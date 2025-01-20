Is host-singer Karylle pregnant?

Claims that the “It’s Showtime” host is supposedly expecting a baby with Sponge Cola frontman Yael Yuzon have been making the rounds anew.

A Facebook user alleged that Karylle announced that she was pregnant “after 6 [six] years of marriage” with the artist.

“Congratulations, Karylle,” the user wrote.

Vlogger “Miss Everything,” also known as Ericka Camata, on January 9, tagged the post as “fake news” and called it “very insensitive” for Karylle’s part.

“Very fake news. Especially for the views. Very insensitive also to Karylle who’s been married for 10 [ten] years,” she wrote on Facebook, sharing a screengrab of the false post.

There have been no recent posts on Karylle’s Facebook page, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) account, or TikTok announcing that she is expecting.

There are also no recent legitimate reports of the host-singer being pregnant.

Such rumors have long been making rounds for years.

In 2021, Karylle responded to some online users who claimed it appeared she was expecting.

“Pls. tag Marites for the answer,” she reportedly commented in jest. “Marites” is the colloquial term for gossipers.

In 2019, the host-singer said “it really depends on the woman” when asked how she would answer the question: “When will you have a child?”

“A lot of people do advice to do your career first, but I think it’s different for different women,” she said before.

“Sometimes, kunwari in ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan,’ there are singers who do a career comeback at the age of 30 once they have had a child. And that’s, in my head, the opposite of me. I respect them,” Karylle answered.

“And there’s also that other side, which is me, that I work first. And I enjoy the time that it’s me and my husband, so different talaga, eh. It really depends on the woman,” she added.

Karylle and Yael have been married since 2014.

Last year, they renewed their wedding vows in a ceremony at the Church of Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University, their alma mater.