Performance and stats: Why fans are calling for Mhicaela Belen of Lady Bulldogs’ MVP coronation

After the NU Lady Bulldog’s straight-set victory against the De La Salle Lady Spikers, 25-20, 25-12, 25-21, volleyball fans called for the coronation of Season 84 rookie Mhicaela Belen as the league’s Most Valuable Player (MVP).

This clamor for Belen’s hallowing came after she delivered a 15-point marker in the game one of the UAAP Volleyball Finals on Saturday, June 18, bringing the unblemished Lady Bulldogs closer to the UAAP crown. They said she deserves to be awarded MVP due to her outstanding performance and the boost she gives to her team.

“Hindi po, BUHATERA NG TAON ANG MVP AWARD’ Stat wise Bella Belen Leads so there’s no reason for her to not get that MVP! Y’all can keep your biased opinion,” a Twitter user said.

Another Twitter user pointed out Belen’s ranking in the elimination round.

The 19-year-old Belen is the best service ace in the league during the eliminations averaging 0.47 aces per set.

She is also number two among the best spikers with 38.9% success rate; number three on the best scorers, number six in receives, and number 8 in digs.

Aside from giving her the league’s MVP title, fans also hoped that Belen will win the rookie of the year and finals MVP awards.

“Ano ‘to Michaela Belen…Rookie of the Year and MVP na, gusto pa mag Finals MVP??? 👏🏻,”a user said.

“Belen strengthening her case to be the very first women’s volleyball player in UAAP history to sweep the ROY and both Season and Finals MVP awards in the same season huh #UAAPSeason84,” another Twitter user said,

Former Ateneo Lady Eagles and now outside hitter for Choco Mucho Flying Titans Pauline Gaston meanwhile, wished the best for Belen.

“Grabe po @BelenMhicaela 👏🏽 CONGRATS 💥 Exciting career ahead of you 🤩,” Gaston said in a tweet.

In another tweet, a user jokingly said that Belen’s target was the opponent’s faces after an unintended facial hit on three players namely: Thea Gagate, Fifi Sharma, and Marionne Alba.

“Ang goal po ni Belen ay mafacial lahat ng lozol [La Salle] this game,” the user said in jest.

To which another user replied “ginigising ni Belen La Salle kaso hindi effective hahaha.”

Despite the MVP chants during the game, Belen remained focused on giving the Lady Bulldogs a championship.

Game two of the finals will be held on Tuesday, June 21, after the awarding ceremonies, with the Lady Bulldogs looking to conclude the final series.