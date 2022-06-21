UST crowned overall UAAP champion in Season 84

The University of Santo Tomas was named overall champion of the UAAP Season 84.

This has been UST’s fifth consecutive season bagging the overall championship.

The award was given on Tuesday, June 21, during the awarding ceremonies, hours before the game two of the women’s volleyball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena.

UST bagged the championships of men’s chess, 3×3 Basketball, poomsae, and beach volleyball.

UST now has a total of 66 overall championships, adding the total of both the seniors and juniors divisions.