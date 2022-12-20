Here’s how Olympian EJ Obiena transports his poles

Being an Olympian comes with a lot of heavy baggage.

This is literally and figuratively true for Filipino pole vaulter EJ Obiena.

The 6’2″ athlete revealed that his pole bag weighs 25 kilos on average. This is comparable to the weight of half cavan of rice.

On average his pole’s length measures 5.20 meters.

For every competition, EJ said he brings six to eight different poles.

“And yes, it is always oversized, overweight check-in baggage when we travel by air. But flying wouldn’t be possible without ’em poles!” EJ said in a post.

On TikTok, he also shared how he travels with his poles.

Last September, the world’s no. 3 pole vaulter competed in Europe and bagged six golds and a historic bronze in various competitions.

EJ is currently training in Italy to compete in several competitions in 2023.

