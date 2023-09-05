FIBA unveils official game ball for finals match

The official game ball for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Championships was unveiled in a fan event on Monday, September 4.

Representatives from FIBA and sports company Molten Corporation presented the game championship ball to the public at an unveiling party held at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The design of the official FIBA Championship Finals Ball was also unveiled to the public today. It was jointly designed by FIBA and Molten. @interaksyon pic.twitter.com/3H7QKfFHF3 — Catalina (@ricci_catalina) September 4, 2023

Since the start of the FIBA games in Manila on August 25, FIBA basketball players have been using the BG5000 FIBA World Cup 2023 Official Game Ball.

Taking inspiration from this, the World Cup Finals edition was designed to pay homage to the tournament’s prestige over the years.

It has intricate detailing of “The Passions Wave,” the game ball’s design concept. This decoration comprises heart and wave shapes that symbolize the passion of basketball fans across the world.

The ball is also adorned with significant elements representing the sport and the games, including:

The distinguished tournament emblem

The coveted Naismith Trophy in resplendent gold engraving

The date of the final match of the basketball tournament, that is, on September 10

Each ball is also engraved with a serial number. It is also packaged in a large, black customized box bearing the tournament logo, the serial number plate, and the competition slogan “Win For All.”

As the official ball to be used in the court, Molten designed it to have exceptional control and grip as compared to other products.

In a statement, Noa Hasegawa, head of marketing of Molten, said that the company made sure to offer both cutting-edge technology and a timeless design to the basketball equipment.

“The BG5000 FIBA World Cup 2023 Official Game Ball represents a perfect synergy of cutting-edge technology and the timeless essence of basketball. We made sure that the design and performance pay homage to the sport’s rich history which pushes the boundaries of what a game ball can achieve,” he said.

Only 1,200 units of the Finals Game are available for purchase to the public worldwide.

It can be purchased at P18,000 through its website here B7G5000 OFFICIAL GAME BALL FOR FIBA WORLD CUP 2023 FINALS (molten.com.ph).

Molten and FIBA also launched a Fan Zone at the MOA Music Hall to celebrate the fans’ love for the sport and the multinational competition.

The Fan Zone has an arcade machine, shooting challenges, and other engaging activities for individuals and families.

Moreover, official FIBA shirts, hoodies and other merchandise are also available for sale at the venue.

It will be open until September 8 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Fan Zone is also open on September 9 and 10 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.