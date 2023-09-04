Picture of Yassi Pressman, CamSur gov Luigi Villafuerte in FIBA World Cup goes viral

Another picture of actress Yassi Pressman and Camarines Sur Governor Luigi Villafuerte gained online buzz among Filipinos over the weekend.

The two were among those who watched the basketball game between the Philippines’ Gilas Pilipinas and China’s Team Dragon in the SMART Araneta Coliseum on Saturday, September 2 for the FIBA World Cup 2023.

The Southeast Asian country has beaten its perennial regional rival with a score of 96-75 at the classification phase, earning its first-ever FIBA World Cup win in nearly a decade or since 2014.

Philippines’ Jordan Clarkson helped propel the national team to victory when he ended the game against China with 34 points, with 20 of those coming in a four-minute stretch in the third quarter.

The match landed Gilas Pilipinas in the 24th spot in the FIBA classification round rankings, making the team eligible for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments.

The game saw many known personalities in the audience, including Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and his four other colleagues.

The crowd also included Yassi and Luigi, who were pictured sitting beside each other.

One of their snaps taken by The STAR went viral. In the photo, a glimpse of Luigi’s hand can be seen resting on Yassi’s legs.

The particular image has amassed 7,400 likes and reactions and around 3,100 shares on Facebook so far. Some of the comments read:

“The Legs boy!” a Facebook user exclaimed with laughing emojis.

“Iba talaga ang Signature move mo, Gov.,” another Pinoy commented.

“Ay, hindi naman aagawin, gov. HAHAHAH,” wrote another Facebook user.

Last month, pictures of Luigi sitting in an open-roof vehicle with the actress also went viral.

Before that, the politician and the actress gained buzz when Luigi gave Yassi a kiss on the cheek during Bombon’s 74th Foundation Event last August 13.

According to Yassi, she has known Luigi “for a very long time,” adding they’ve known each other for around ten years already.

“So now, we’re just spending more time together and getting to know each other more,” she told GMA Network’s “24 Oras” before.

The actress was previously engaged to Canada-based businessman Jon Semira. The two confirmed their split on August 16.

Yassi was also linked with Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, First District), but she has since denied the romance rumors.