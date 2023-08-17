Yassi Pressman calls for understanding as she opens up about emotional healing

Actress Yassi Pressman sought for the public’s understanding and respect as she opened up about her emotional healing after earning buzz for recently being linked to two individuals.

In a statement sent to the media, the half-British actress said she is setting the record straight about her official relationship status after much speculation from the public.

Yassi and Canada-based businessman Jon Samira confirmed their split in a statement on Instagram posted on Wednesday, August 16.

“After an amazing run, Yass and I have decided to part ways. We look to move on to our next phase in life in peace and with the support of our family and friends,” Jon wrote, tagging the actress’ account.

“It’s been a while since the break up. It was a decision made from the both of us, and us only. The third party rumors are false,” he added.

Jon said they wish each other “the best” and that they will “always appreciate” what they had.

“Our relationship was beautiful and we are both coming out better people because of it. We ask that you let us deal with this in private as we move forward from this,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Yassi in her statement said that she has been single for some time already, adding that she had hoped to keep the matter private.

According to the statement, the actress has decided to come forward “after much contemplation and introspection.”

The statement added that Yassi is “embracing her newfound freedom and sense of independence with open arms” in the aftermath of her breakup with Jon.

It also stated that she recognizes the importance of self-discovery and personal growth during this phase of her life, adding that the actress is taking her time “to focus on herself, heal from the emotional strain of the breakup, and fully immerse herself in the enriching experiences life has to offer.”

“Life is a journey of self-discovery and growth, and I’m embracing this new chapter with excitement and optimism,” Yassi shared.

“I believe in the power of healing and self-care, and I’m using this time to explore who I am as an individual,” she added.

The statement said that the actress has been “actively immersing herself in new experiences” by “meeting new people and venturing into uncharted territories,” adding that the support she has been receiving from her fans and the public has been instrumental in her healing process.

The statement also said that Yassi is “kindly” asking for “understanding and respect from the public” as she navigates through her healing phase.

It added that the actress is using “life’s challenges as stepping stones to personal development.”

“Her journey is a testament to the fact that adversity can be transformed into opportunities for growth and transformation,” the statement said.

Yassi’s statement comes after being linked to presidential son, Rep. Sandro Marcos (Ilocos Norte, First District) and Camarines Sur Gov. Luigi Villafuerte.

A TikTok clip of the actress and Sandro has been spreading online. The video showed her being pulled by the presidential son and then wrapping one arm around his face. The lawmaker also wrapped his arms around her in response.

Yassi on Wednesday laughed off the rumors about her supposed romance with Sandro, adding that the video was manipulated.

“‘Yung nakikita ko po, ‘yung kay Sandro, hindi po iyon totoo at all. Tawang-tawa nga po kami,” she said.

“Nalagyan lang po ng malisya dahil na-slowmo (slow motion), nalagyan ng music,” the actress added.

Another rumor sparked on Sunday after a video showing Yassi being kissed by Luigi on the cheek while she was speaking from a podium circulated online.

The actress hosted the 74th Foundation Event of Bombon, Camarines Sur on August 13.

“Ako na lang, ha [ang ki-kiss],” Yassi was heard saying in the clip.

But the crowd wanted the governor to initiate the kiss, prompting him to plant a peck on her cheek.

“Palakpakan po natin, Yassi Pressman. Ang espesyal na tao sa puso ni Gov. Luigi. Bagay?” Luigi said with a smile after the kiss.

The actress had endorsed the young governor when he ran in the May 2022 elections.

Luigi’s father, Rep. Lray Villafuerte (Camarines Sur, Second District) previously described Yassi as “a genuine, warm-hearted, sincere person” who always speaks her mind.