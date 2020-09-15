Poor signal and power outage: #WalangPasok gets new meaning amid distance learning

As students wake up to a rainy Tuesday morning, “#WalangPasok” once again trended on social media.

The hashtag reached the top trending list of local Twitter as students whose classes have already begun through distance learning lament the poor internet connection on their respective areas while others tweeted about power outage.

While classes for the school year 2020-2021 will officially start on October 5, other schools have already started to conduct classes online or through modular learning.

However, parts of the country experienced rainfall due to the low pressure area that may develop to a tropical depression that will be locally named “Leon” if it moves over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday or Thursday.

As of 10 a.m., the LPA was spotted at 320 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar and was forecast to traverse the Visayas-Southern Luzon area, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

In its rainfall foreacast, PAGASA also said that light and moderate—with at times heavy rains—may prevail over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA (including Kalayaan Islands), Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Basilan, Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi.

It added that Southwest monsoon is also prevailing over these areas.

The weather condition has prompted students to tweet “#WalangPasok” as they face poor signals and sudden power outage while they take online classes.

“Woke up early to do my research and to study for today’s lecture when there was a sudden power interruption. Hindi kakayin ng data ang maghapon na lecture. So please, yes to #WalangPasok,” wrote a Twitter user.

“Dapat may class suspensions pa rin, ang hina hina kaya ng signal. Ano matutunan namin, choppy voice ng teacher? HAHAHAHAHAHA hear us out :(( #WalangPasok,” another online user commented.

“Imagine, nakatulog ako kagabi kaka-research sa sobrang hina ng signal kasi nga napakalakas ng ulan dito, deadline pa 11:59, nitong umaga ko lang na submit, 10/20 nga lang kase late. #WalangPasok,” a Filipino shared with a sad and a facepalm emoji.

Another student shared screenshots of fellow students’ reports of power and signal outage.

Yesterday we started our online classes. Unfortunately, at 3 pm it started to rain. Some of my classmates are staying outside to look for a 4G signal. Then, this happened. Please consider #WalangPasok kahit Onln classes dahil naapektuhan din ang signal samahan pa ng brownout. pic.twitter.com/vndNjfixIG — fictophile-d (@bhannahnaaa) September 14, 2020

Last May, the same hashtag gained traction when the country was visited by Typhoon “Ambo,” (International name: Vongfong) although there were still no classes during that period.

The tweets were mostly about students recounting how “#WalangPasok” had previously affected them prior to the COVID-19 lockdown.

An official from the Department of Education said that class suspensions, now that learning has shifted online, will depend on the situation in their area.

“Personally, ang tingin ko dapat walang pasok sa araw ng bagyo o iyong nagre-restore pa [ng kuryente], pero hindi siya kasinghaba nang dati,” Education Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said in a virtual press briefing on Monday.

“For those doing the printed self-learning modules, talagang iyong araw ng bagyo siguro saka ‘pag araw na nag-aayos pa ‘yong mga bahay [suspended ang klase],” he added.

San Antonio noted declaring of suspension of classes is upon the discretion of their respective local government units.

Mayors, who are also chairpersons of the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, are expected to suspend classes but in cases where “urgent action is needed to prevent loss of life or bodily harm,” the school head would make an announcement and then inform the local chief executive.

