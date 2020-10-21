Quiapo Church goes mobile to reach out devotees

Quiapo Church has launched a mobile app to reach out to devotees widely and further spread the devotion to the Black Nazarene.

The app gathers prayer requests, thanksgiving and petitions that will be included in the Mass intentions at the church, which is also a minor basilica.

The mobile app will also guide devotees in praying the rosary, Via Crucis, Via Lucis and the novena to the Black Nazarene.

“Use the app to make it easier for us to live our devotion to the Black Nazarene wherever we are in this time of pandemic,” the Quiapo Church said in a Twitter post.

“We will try to add more features in the app for the growth of their (devotees) faith and devotion during this time,” it added.

The mobile app can be downloaded both in android and iOS devices.

Quiapo Church is one of the parishes in the country that is most active in social media. Its Facebook page alone has 2.7 million followers.