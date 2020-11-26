Now a meme: UP student with highest grade ever also among 5 medical board top-notchers

She has it all. A few years after making the highest grade ever for a graduate of the premier state university, young physician Tiffany Uy also made it to the top five passers of the the medical board examinations.

Uy earned instant fame after she set a historic record as an undergraduate at the University of the Philippines Diliman with a general weighted average of 1.004, which equivalent to a score of 99.9%.

Recently, Uy, now an alumna of the University of the Philippines Manila, earned a score of 88.08% in the medical boards, according to the Professional Regulation Commission list of passers issued on Monday, November 26.

Jomel Lapides, another graduate of UP Manila, earned the highest rating of 88.67% for this round of licensure tests for new physicians.

Also making the top five were:

Patrick Joseph Mabugat from the University of Saint La Salle and Adrian Emmanuel Teves from the University of Santo Tomas (UST) who had a rating of 88.58%

Henrick Ryan Fong from UST and Raphael Cecilio Rodolfo from UP Manila who had a rating of 88.33%

Rafael Emmanuel Mendoza from the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health who had a rating of 88.17%

Hannah Chito from UP Manila and Chino Samson from the Lyceum Northwestern University-Dagupan City who also got the same rating as Uy

Following news of the list of medical board passers, Tiffany Uy’s name trended on Twitter with tweets celebrating her achievements and making her a meme.

The hashtag #PLE2020 also dominated conversations on the platform with over 2,000 tweets.

Jomel Lapides

– Top 1 Nursing Licensure Examination way back in 2011

– Top 1 Physician Licensure Examination 2020 Tiffany Uy

– Summa Cum Laude (BS Bio)

– Magna Cum Laude (UP Medicine)

– Top 5 Physician Licensure Examination They are both an inspiration. Grabe lang!#PLE2020 — sha (@biyayahh) November 25, 2020

Social media personality Mark Geronimo joked about making Uy a patron saint. “In Saint Tiffany Uy’s name, we pray,” Geronimo said.

in saint tiffany uy name, we pray. pic.twitter.com/1wOXCTzelv — mark geronimo (@markgeronimo_) November 25, 2020

Another user invited others in jest to retweet Uy’s photo for good luck.

“Retweet this lucky picture of Ms. Tiffany Uy para mawisikan tayo ng braincells char. Pero grabe ibang klase!” the user said.

RETWEET THIS LUCKY PICTURE OF MS. TIFFANY UY PARA MAWISIKAN TAYO NG BRAINCELLS CHAR PERO GRABE IBANG KLASE!!! 👏🏻💯 Before:

BS Bio (Summa Cum Laude) ng UPD!

(Magna Cum Laude) ng UPCM! UPDATE: TOP 5 PLE 2020!!! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/JU7GbBphwq — HOOMAN 간호사 인간 (@thenursehooman) November 25, 2020

In 2015, Uy graduated with the Latin honor of summa cum laude and a degree in BS Biology. She also earned a grade of 1.004, the highest weighted average since 1927.

Last July, she also finished magna cum laude at the UP College of Medicine and received a Faculty Gold Medal award.

The University of the Philippines also congratulated Lapides, Uy and other UP graduates who are among the country’s new doctors.

“Jomel Garcia Lapides garnered a rating of 88.67% to finish in first in the top ten students in the exam, besting more than 3,500 students. Lapides is joined by seven other UP College of Medicine graduates who also made it to the list. Serve the people!” UP said.

Jomel Garcia Lapides garnered a rating of 88.67% to finish in first in the top ten students in the exam, besting more than 3,500 students. Lapides is joined by seven other UP College of Medicine graduates who also made it to the list. Serve the people!https://t.co/h2S4tvJZsQ — University of the Philippines (@upsystem) November 26, 2020

Congratulations to all 3,000 doctors

The PRC stated that recent licensure exams granted the title to 3,538 new doctors this year out of the 4,704 examinees.

The details on the date and venue for their oath-taking ceremony are yet to be announced.

Aside from the top five passers, another prominent personality who is now a doctor is Vice President Leni Robredo’s daughter Tricia.

“Our children’s achievements are always sweeter than our own. Congratulations, Trish. Thank you for making us proud many times over,” Robredo said.

Our children’s achievements are always sweeter than our own. Congratulations, Trish💙 Thank you for making us proud many times over. pic.twitter.com/HkvYDaxf9J — Leni Robredo (@lenirobredo) November 25, 2020

Former celebrities who also passed the exam are Sofia Babao, the granddaughter of veteran actress Caridad Sanchez, Alec Dungo, a housemate at PBB Teen Edition 4, and Angeli Gonzales, a former teen actress.