BSP urges public to submit torn, mutilated banknotes for review

The central bank called on Filipinos to submit torn or mutilated banknotes to the institution for review.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas announced this on Tuesday, and shared descriptions and photos of the type of banknotes it is looking for.

Here are the criteria for the mutilated banknotes.

Mga punit, butas o nawawalang bahagi ng salapi May pandikit (halimbawa: tape, sticker, glue, gum, o staple wire) o anumang bagay na nakadikit sa salapi Paghihiwalay ng harap at likod na mga bahagi ng salaping papel Sunog o bulok na sanhi ng pagkababad sa tubig o kemikal.

BSP said that the public can submit these banknotes to any banking firm.

“Kaagad isumite sa alinmang bangko upang masuri ng Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas. Para sa karagdagang impormasyon, makipag ugnayan sa Currency Information Management Staff: pisomatters@bsp.gov.ph, 8988-4838, 8352-1485,” BSP said.

Based on the photos released, old banknotes before the 2010 series can also be submitted.

The current series being used in circulation is called the New Generation Currency Banknote Series that the BSP released on Dec. 16, 2010.

So far, coins that have worn out and stained over time were not included in the review.

Last November, BSP revealed that it would be changing its 10-year-old logo that was part of the institution’s strategy to be more relevant to the Filipinos.

The new version features the same elements except the eagle is more detailed and rendered in gold.

The logo change earned some criticism, saying that it looked less modern than the old logo and that it resembles logos from other organizations as well.

Amid criticisms against it, a graphic designer who made suggestions for the new logo argued that the client often has the final say on the output.

