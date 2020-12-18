Aspiring ‘Iskolars’ prepare as UP announces start of applications in 2021

Social media users are wishing future “iskolars ng bayan” luck as they prepare for the reopening of the country’s premier state university’s college applications process next year.

The University of the Philippines on Friday said that it will start to receive applications for first-year students of academic year 2021-2022 on Jan. 7, 2021 through an online portal.

The applicants will not undergo the annual University of the Philippines College Admissions Test or UPCAT due to health and logistical issues brought by the coronavirus pandemic, as previously announced.

“Instead of the UPCAT, the University Councils, the highest academic policymaking body of the constituent universities in the UP System, approved an additional assessment of incoming first-year students by academic units to qualify for a degree program, if deemed necessary,” UP said on its website.

“Applicants will be notified of such assessment or other additional requirements after the evaluation of their High School Records. The online submission of all application forms is likewise meant to minimize exposure to the novel coronavirus,” it added.

UP said that the following steps should be undertaken in light of the UPCAT cancellation:

Aspiring students must answer Form 1 or the Personal Data Sheet electronically with their uploaded photo and electronic signature High schools must log on to the Grades Submission link to accomplish Form 2 or High School Records on behalf of the applicants. If a high school has not received the e-mail of the UP Office of Admissions (OAdms), applicants from that school must inform OAdms of the school’s current official email address via dataproc.oadms@up.edu.ph to facilitate communications between the UP OAdms and the high school.



UP also encouraged the applicants to use secure e-mail accounts, preferably with a two-step verification process, to better protect their right to data privacy.

The university likewise noted that it will continue to coordinate with concerned high schools for alternative modes of application submission in acknowledgment of technological limitations.

More details about the submission will be posted on the online portal. The deadline will be on Feb. 15, 2021.

Meanwhile, those who read the announcement shared well-wishes to the aspiring “iskos” and “iskas” of the country through social media.

“GOOD LUCK GUYS!!!” a Twitter user exclaimed with red and green heart emojis, in reference to UP’s official school colors.

“Good luck sa mga aspiring iskolar ng bayan!!!!!! (If I have moots who plan to apply aaaaa good luck sa inyooooo),” another online user commented with the same type of emojis.

“Sa mga gustong makapasok sa UP—heto na ang pagkakataon niyo nang hindi na kailangang mag-UPCAT,” a different Filipino said.

“GOOD LUCK FUTURE ISKOLARS NG BAYAN! HINIHINTAY KA NA NAMIN!” another Twitter user exclaimed with a flexed arm and heart emoji.

Last November, UP announced that it will not conduct the highly-anticipated UPCAT for the next academic year due to issues concerning the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has prompted aspiring applicants to quip of selling their own reviewers for the entrance tests instead.

UP is known for its prestigious academic reputation and intellectual rigor. It has been consistently listed as the country’s top higher educational institution on several international rankings.

The university is also among those with the most varied type of course offerings at lower tuition fees compared to other institutions.