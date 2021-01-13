‘No excuse’: MMK cites ‘lapse in production’ in Muslim prayer mat gaffe

A popular drama anthology of ABS-CBN apologized to its Muslim viewers after one of its episodes used a Muslim prayer mat used as a doormat.

In a statement on January 11, the long-running drama anthology show “Maalala Mo Kaya” or “MMK” acknowledged that the placement of the prayer rug was a “lapse in production.”

“MMK expresses deep regrets for a scene in last Saturday’s episode that may have offended its Muslim viewers. It was an honest mistake and we offer no excuse for this lapse in production,” the program said.

The episode last Saturday, tells the life story of JC Alcantara, a rising Filipino actor-model. He was notable for starring with fellow actor Tony Labrusca at the local boy-love web series “Hello Stranger.”

One of the scenes in the episode, however, featured a prayer mat placed at the doorway where Alcantara also stepped on.

A Facebook page called “UGH” called out ABS-CBN and shared a screenshot of the controversial scene last Sunday.

The page which made the screenshot even encircled the mat in question and commented:

“Na curious lang ako sa sinabi ng pinsan ko about sa episode ng MMK last night, ginawa daw nilang doormat ang sajadan/prayer mat. So pinanood ko sa YouTube. Totoo nga. (sad emoji) Hindi ako nagpapaka religious ah. Napansin ko lang din (sad emoji).”

The Facebook page’s post has since earned 4700 shares, 153 reactions and 592 comments.

Meanwhile, UGH’s caption cited the tragic ABS-CBN shutdown again as a form of threat due to MMK’s mistake.

“Ano na Abs-Cbn? Baka gusto nyo pang Shutdown ulit?

Respeto naman sa mga MUSLIM ginawa nyong Doormat yung SOJADA ng mga Muslim na ginagamit sa pag Prayer,” it read.

In the comments section of the post, local Muslims expressed disappointment over the show’s blunder.

This concern eventually reached Twitter where users explained why the Islamic rug should not be used as a doormat.

They tagged Alcantara’s official Twitter account in their tweets.

“To those who don’t know, the mat used in last night’s episode of MMK is a PRAYER MAT Muslims are using. This is a very sacred prayer mat and the fact that it was used a mere ‘welcome’ rug is very disrespectful,” one Twitter user said.

“I am so disappointed at this moment! We, Muslims, used sudjada when we are praying this is something na important samin. It’s really sad na makikita mo sa isang series ng MMK that they used it as a decor lang, ang malala door mat pa. This is so insensitive and disrespectful,” another wrote.

MMK vowed to do better following the complaints.

“We thank our viewers for the feedback and promise to do better,” the show said in a statement.