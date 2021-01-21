‘Savage’: Greta Thunberg throws back Trump’s own words at him as he leaves White House

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg threw back the own words of former US president Donald Trump at him when he left the White House following his defeat to Democrat nominee and now-president Joe Biden in the 2020 elections.

The 18-year-old activist shared a picture of the single-term president doing a gesture as he boarded a helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House on Wednesday.

Trump was on his way to the Joint Base Andrews to deliver his farewell address at that time.

Reports said that he later went to his private club in Florida as Biden kicked off his Inauguration Day events.

The picture was taken by Alex Brandon of Associated Press.

Thunberg shared it on her Twitter account and captioned it with almost the same words that Trump used in a September 2019 tweet where he responded to a video of her speaking in the United Nations before.

He seems like a very happy old man looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see! pic.twitter.com/G8gObLhsz9 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 20, 2021

Trump previously quote-tweeted a video released by WIRED magazine that featured an emotional Thunberg addressing world leaders at the United Nations Climate Action Summit and telling them that they were “failing” future generations.

She denounced their inaction to actively address climate change and famously told them, “How dare you!”

Trump, in response to her speech, had tweeted: “She seems like a very happy young girl looking forward to a bright and wonderful future. So nice to see!”

He is currently banned from the microblogging platform due to “the to the risk of further incitement of violence” from his tweets following the siege of his supporters on the US Capitol Building this month.

Meanwhile, Thunberg’s tweet amused users, including Filipinos who described her comeback as “savage.”

“Greta lang sakalam (malakas),” a Twitter user commented.

“Introducing our newly crowned queen of shade,” another online user exclaimed in response to her tweet.

“Hahahaha. Will you look at that,” wrote a different Filipino.

Another online user commented with a GIF of news anchor Pinky Webb flipping her hair during her interview with a Palace official.

“Whatever goes around, it just comes back as well *flip hair*,” a different online user likewise said in response to Thunberg’s tweet to Trump.

‘Chill Donald, chill!’

Last year, Thunberg also gained traction for throwing back Trump’s words to her about “anger management” when he tweeted about the US elections.

Trump in December 2019 took to Twitter to air his reaction when the TIME magazine named her as its “Person of the Year.”

“So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!” he wrote before.

The teen activist responded to him that time by updating her Twitter bio to include the following: “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old-fashioned movie with a friend.”

In November 2020, Thunberg threw back his words to her when he tweeted “STOP THE COUNT!” as Biden took the lead in the US electoral votes.

“So ridiculous. Donald must work on his Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Donald, Chill!” she wrote, quote tweeting him.

What goes around, comes back around. 🤭 LOOK: Climate activist @GretaThunberg used US President Donald Trump's own words against him as she flipped Trump's 2019 mocking tweet after he demanded to stop vote counting as Joe Biden takes the lead in electoral votes. #Elections2020 pic.twitter.com/gIcxKT6uwG — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) November 7, 2020

Thunberg has reportedly endorsed Biden, who signed an executive order returning the United States to the Paris Climate accord on his first day of presidency after his predecessor withdrew in 2017.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change that enjoins countries to actively mitigate global warming.