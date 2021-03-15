Key nominations for 2021 Academy Awards

By
Reuters
-
March 15, 2021 - 9:37 PM
An Oscar statue is seen during a media preview of this year's Academy's Governors Ball in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 15, 2019. (Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards, the highest honors in the film industry, were announced on Monday. The awards will be presented on April 25.

Following is a list of key film nominations:

Best picture

  • “Nomadland”
  • “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • “Mank”
  • “Promising Young Woman”
  • “Minari”
  • “The Father”
  • “Sound of Metal””
  • “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best actor

  • Chadwick Boseman – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Anthony Hopkins – “The Father”
  • Riz Ahmed – “Sound of Metal”
  • Gary Oldman – “Mank”
  • Steven Yeun – “Minari”

Best actress

  • Carey Mulligan – “Promising Young Woman”
  • Frances McDormand – “Nomadland”
  • Vanessa Kirby – “Pieces of a Woman”
  • Viola Davis – “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
  • Andra Day – “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best director

  • Chloé Zhao – “Nomadland”
  • David Fincher – “Mank”
  • Emerald Fennell – “Promising Young Woman”
  • Lee Isaac Chung – “Minari”
  • Thomas Vinterberg – “Another Round”

Best supporting actor

  • Daniel Kaluuya – “Judas and the Black Messiah”
  • Sacha Baron Cohen – “The Trial of the Chicago 7”
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – “One Night in Miami”
  • Paul Raci – “Sound of Metal”
  • LaKeith Stanfield – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best supporting actress

  • Olivia Colman – “The Father”
  • Amanda Seyfried – “Mank”
  • Glenn Close – “Hillbilly Elegy”
  • Yuh-Jung Youn – “Minari”
  • Maria Bakalova – “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

—Compiled by Patricia Reaney; editing by Jonathan Oatis

