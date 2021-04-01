Rundown: Where you can access virtual Visita Iglesia for Holy Week 2021

As some Catholics observe Holy Week under a strict lockdown for the second time this year, a number of parishes shared links where they can still observe the “Visita Iglesia” or the tradition of visiting and praying in at least seven churches as a form of pilgrimage.

Laguna

Filipinos can visit churches in the southeast of Manila by accessing the link provided by Virtual Reality Travel in cooperation with the Laguna Tourism Culture Arts & Trade Office and Diocese of San Pablo.

Some of the churches they can include in their itinerary is the San Pedro de Apostol Parish, the San Isidro Labrador Parish and the Nuestra Señora de los Angeles Parish.

Antipolo

The faithful can also have a glimpse of some of the churches that are recommended by Pope Francis and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines in celebration of the country’s 500 years of Christianity.

The CBCP said that churches on its “Jubilee” list in the Diocese of Antipolo include the Antipolo Cathedral or the Cathedral of Our Lady of Peace and Good Voyage, the San Ildefonso de Toledo Parish and the Parish of Our Lady of Light.

Filipinos can do their virtual Visita Iglesia by accessing the Facebook or YouTube of the St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish.

Cebu

The Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu is also showing a glimpse of seven churches in the province through its “Visita Niño” initiative.

“As we celebrate this year’s 500th anniversary of the arrival of the Sto. Niño image in our island, join us as we visit His homes across Cebu Province,” the parish said.

Catholics can access the church’s Facebook page or YouTube channel for the virtual Visita Iglesia.

Negros Occidental

The St. John Baptist Church of Bago is one of the century-old churches in the province which uses Mexican architecture.

It is among the seven churches that Filipinos can virtually step into this Holy Week through a live stream on the Facebook page of the Negros Season of Culture.

Iloilo

Iloilo is home to one of the four baroque churches inscribed by UNESCO or the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization as a National Cultural Treasure of the Philippines—the Santo Tomas de Villanueva Parish or Miagao Church.

In an episode of “Fiesta Filipinas,” Filipinos can enjoy a virtual tour of Iloilo for its first-ever Visita Iglesia in the Philippines through the initiative of the Department of Foreign Affairs.